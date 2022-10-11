HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jeffrey Keefer moved to Hilton Head Island after retiring from Dupont as a financial officer. He came down to the island shortly after his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Longing for hope, he picked up a camera and began capturing the beauty of the Hilton Head.

He wanted to use his passion for something good and knew how to do so. He decided to start selling his work and donate the proceeds to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. An organization near and dear to his heart.

“I got directly involved with the Michael J Fox foundation and looking for a cure for Parkinson’s disease and I was looking for a way to raise funds, and I thought this was a unique way by providing a customer with a nice piece of art, the Fox foundation with money, and of course I get to have fun,” Keefer said.

Through this partnership, Keefer is hosting the first-ever annual, Fun with the Fox event, to promote awareness of the disease, while also raising funds to help find a cure.

“You can’t lose no time looking for a cure like this,” Keefer said. “There are so many people impacted. Not only the people with the condition, the caregivers, and the community around them. So, my philosophy is let’s get started right now and just keep going until we find that cure.”

That philosophy, Keefer speaks about is something that is also echoed through the foundation’s CEO, actor Michael J. Fox.

“I have all admiration for him because I think he set it up correctly,” Keefer said. “The mission is simple, find a cure, and close the doors, and the foundation holds researchers accountable for the results, and their information must be shared so all can learn.”

Anyone who is dealing with similar challenges, Keffer has a simple motto he wants all to follow.

“My advice would be to stay engaged, exercise, and take care of yourself, and I think that’s the formula for whatever condition you’re in with this disease,” Keefer said.

The event will take place Oct. 12, to learn more, click or tap here.