ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry church is helping put shoes on the feet of local children.

Tidal Creek Fellowship Church partnered with Samaritan’s Feet to give some lucky kids a free pair of shoes at St. Helena Elementary School.

Kyle Riddle, associate pastor at Tidal Creek said he wanted to give back in a major way.

“This year marks our church’s 20th anniversary and we wanted to do something big that would just bless our community.”

In May, the church held a bare feet gala to raise funds for the school children. And in total, they raised over $19,000.

Riddle also said help from the community made it possible to even give back to these kids.

“We had a silent auction event, and this was really a community effort, and we went around to our community and asked the community to support this, and so we had over fifty local businesses in the Beaufort community that donated items, gift certificates, and things like that just to put in that silent auction,” Riddle said.

In addition to the shoes, members of the church gave children words of encouragement.

Betsy Avant, a mission team member said she wanted to make these kids feel good as they wear their new shoes.

“The whole time you’re telling them how special they are and encouraging them and making them believe in themselves,” Avant said.

Tidal Creek’s main purpose is to help the community while also spreading the word of love.

David Holland, Lead pastor at Tidal Creek Fellowship said it’s important to give back even if you’re not a church member.

“And so I would encourage other people to just find your way, your space, your faith, and your time and your own ability to find a way to give to those around you and make your community better,” Holland said.

The Tidal Creek Fellowship will use the additional funds raised from the gala to give free shoes to kids at Lady’s Island Elementary.