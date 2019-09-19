Lowcountry indivisible votes to support Beaufort County School bonds

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcounty indivisible endorsed a “yes” vote to two questions in the Beaufort County school bond referendum on Nov. 5.

The referendum proposes improving school safety, renovating inadequate facilities and adding classroom space to address enrollment growth. Voters have not approved capital improvements to county schools for the past 11 years, even as student populations grow and technology and facilities change.

The $344 million bond referendum seeks voter approval on two questions:

$290 million in safety and security upgrades at all district schools; technology infrastructure upgrades at schools district-wide; classroom additions at River Ridge Academy and May River High; a replacement building for Robert Smalls International Academy; and renovations at three schools (Beaufort Elementary, Hilton Head Island Middle and Battery Creek High) $54 million in Career and Technology Education expansions at Battery Creek and May River high schools; design work for renovations at Hilton Head Island High; improvements to athletic facilities at district middle and high schools; and playground improvements at early childhood centers, elementary and PreK-8 schools. The second question will only go into effect only if the first question is approved

A second set of projects will be approved and funded only if voters also approve the first set.

