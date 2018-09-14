Lowcountry businesses prep for storm, some losing customers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Everyone in South Carolina has been glued to their TV's, wondering where is Florence going next.

In Jasper and Beaufort counties, there were still lingering questions Thursday -- and packing to do.

The traffic on I-95 Thursday morning was light. Many who did evacuate left Wednesday, leaving a mostly open road behind them.

On Hilton Head, traffic was steady in and out of Walmart, which has taken some precaution, too. The store's windows were boarded up with plywood. The CVS along Highway 278 went a bit higher tech, with metal shutters covering theirs.

At the Enmark station at Highway 278 and I-95, employees were pulling signs and trash cans out of the path of potentially high winds.

The only thing missing was customers.

Very few people gassing up and the ones that did say it was time to leave.

"I'm originally from the Caribbean," explained Glen Hamilton. "So I'm familiar with hurricanes and I know they are dangerous. I'm not hanging around. I know while we may not have a lot of wind with this one, the flooding is going to be dangerous."

Remember if you don't evacuate - and winds get higher than 39 miles per hour - it would likely take crews a while to get you.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office did, however, buy bigger, heavier trucks to respond to emergencies across the bridges for major events. And they do not expect to close the bridges unless an evacuation and lane reversal is ordered.

Lowcountry boaters are getting ready for high surf and water as well.

Boaters must tie down their vessels, get a storm plan ready, and be ready to drive the vessel out if necessary to get away from rising waters. This could break them free of their moorings.

Lowcountry Boaters angry about misuse...

Captains Tim Trigg and Tom Haidon run charter boats and tours from Shelter Cove Marine. Their boats, kayaks and jet skis are locked down -- but so they say, is their business.

The captains say they lost thousands because of the mandatory evacuation call when the storm was still 1500 miles from land.

Many people canceled, left, got refunds and never came back.

"We had a lot of reservations that we had to cancel," said Tim Trigg of Dolphin Seafari. "That business was there if they had been here. But someone threw them off the Island so we don't have them now."

The captains say they didn't just lose money this week, but next week too. Many people take a while to even think about getting back on the water or coming back at all.

Both Trigg and Haidon said they know the hurricane drill well. Trigg lost his dock at Palmetto Bay Marina during Hurricane Matthew.