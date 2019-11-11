Lowcountry healthcare group gives back to Hurricane Dorian victims

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is packing up supplies to help families in the Bahamas.

Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital recently hosted a “baby shower” to collect basic necessities for infants and families devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian hit the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm in August. Due to the intense storm conditions, the damage in the Bahamas was disastrous, leaving thousands of homes destroyed and many lives lost.

In the months since the storm, organizations small and large have been doing their part to aid in the recovery.

With its supply drive, Hilton Head Regional Healthcare was able to collect 37 packs of diapers, 28 containers of baby food, 19 packs of baby wipes, 19 containers of formula and 12 pacifiers.

If you would like to donate to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian, visit here for a list of charities that work on Dorian relief efforts.