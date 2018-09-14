Lowcountry firefighters headed to hurricane ravaged areas to help

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - As storm damage continues in the Carolinas, so do plans for recovery efforts.

Some Lowcountry firefighters are on the way to help their northern neighbors.

Three firefighters, one from Bluffton Fire and two others from Burton Fire, have already reached north and upper South Carolina to aid with helicopter air rescues.

On Friday, two more "scout team" members from Bluffton and Hilton Head are on their way to the rain-soaked region.

Helicopter rescue crew from Bluffton and Burton Fire headed to NC and Upper SC to help with Florence rescues Courtesy: Burton Fire Dept

They will be followed by equipment for water rescues, tree removal and road clearance, and four more members of the regional response team.

Each person has specialized skills and training in search and rescue, water rescue, and debris removal.

All say they welcome the challenge.

"Firefighters as a whole we like to give back to the community and do what we can to help," said Hilton Head Fire Battalion Chief Jason Walters.

"It's what we do on a day to day basis and this is just a little bigger scope of going out to help our neighbors," explained Bluffton Cpt. Derek Franks. "Its definitely a sense of fulfillment with our career that we are taking it to the next level and helping wherever we can, especially across the state."

Each one of the task force members has specialized skills which will be needed to save lives as Florence continues to batter the area.

All the departments say they will send as many people as they can to help, but not at the expense of safety in our area.