BURTON FIRE DISTRICT, S.C. (WSAV) — Brush fires have become a big problem in at least one part of the Lowcountry.

Investigators say at least some are because of people breaking the rules.

Monday, the Burton Fire Department responded to 11 calls and five of those were brush fires.

All of last year firefighters in the District dealt with only 12 brush or trash fires and 4 illegal burns.

“We have the yard debris start to build up a little bit. We have leaves and dry grass and everything. It is just this time of year there’s a lot to clean up there’s a lot to burn.”

300,000 brush fires happen each year around the United States. More than 6000 of those end with homes burned and $130 million dollars in property damage.

“It is lack of appreciation for how fast fire can spread. one gust of wind the fire can take off and keep going,” explains Captain Daniel Byrne.

“Most of the fires we are dealing with the fires were not attended. Nobody was watching the fire they have been inside the house to get something to eat another walked in the front yard to gather some debris and in that short amount of time the fire grew out of control and spread.”

Beaufort County’s outdoor burn ordinance says your burn pile needs to be 75 feet from a structure and a sober adult needs to watch it closely and have a hose at the ready.

“The ordinance right now reads 75 feet, you have to be 75 feet from structure and closely attended,” says Byrne. “A continuous water source. have a hose or Something that will provide continuous water. Some people have a bucket of water and that’s not just going to do it when the fire starts spreading quickly.”

It’s also illegal to burn trash for the environment and your own safety.

“Folks that used to go down the street to the convention center are now trying to burn the trash instead,” warns Byrne. “When that trash begins the burn it turns into gas and is a carcinogen. You don’t want that spreading into the neighborhood and into the kids bedrooms.”

And any outdoor pile larger than 5 feet means you need to get a permit before you light it up.

“You can’t tear down a mobile home or tear down a shed and burn treated wood,” says Byrne. “You can’t burn pipe you cant burn wires you can’t burn anything but yard debris grass, sticks, twigs leaves, things that generate on your property.”

“People have to understand the ordinance wasn’t written just because the ordinance was written because of past concerns to try and control some of these fires that got out of control,” explains Byrne.

Firefighters do recommend against using gasoline or other accelerants when burning outside.

If someone is burning lawfully, Byrne says, there is nothing the fire department can do.

“We are not a regulatory service we cant have someone put out a fire just because a neighbor doesn’t like it,” explains the Captain.

But it is illegal to burn trash and always has been illegal to burn trash.

You can help determine if a burn is legal just by looking at the sky.

“When you see black smoke in the sky someone is using fuel or something they should not be burning. “

“we can tell right away if you see black smoke in the sky you are burning things you shouldn’t be. and you will be getting a visit from the fire department.”

“To understand the consequences, if you are caught with an illegal burn you could face a fine of more than $1000. Depending on the size and issues created by that burn, it could be a DHEC or EPA violation and law enforcement could get involved and you could face even bigger fines or even criminal charges.