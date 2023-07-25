BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire Department (BFD) responded to a vehicle fire on the Whale Branch Bridge Tuesday morning.

At about 11:20 a.m., BFD, along with Sheldon Fire Department (SFD), responded to a report that a U-Haul truck that was being transported by a flatbed truck had “fully involved in flames.”

Crew members arrived on the scene and reported fire coming from the engine compartment of the U-Haul truck in the northbound lane of the bridge. Firefighters were quickly able to bring the fire under control, however, the northbound lanes of the Whale Branch Bridge were closed for over an hour while the emergency crews worked.

According to the BFD and SFD crew, this was the second vehicle fire on the Whale Branch Bridge this year.

SC Department of Transportation was notified to ensure that there was no damage to the bridge and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified of potential contamination of the waterway below.

SC DOT reported that there was no damage to the bridge.