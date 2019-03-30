Lowcountry family of girl dead after school fight demands change, answers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raniya Wright, 10, with her family (photo provided) [ + - ] Video

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) - Attorneys for the family of Raniya Wright, a fifth grader who died following a school fight, have released a statement on their behalf.

On Monday, Raniya was injured during a fight with another student. She died two days later in the hospital.

The 10-year-old's family is demanding change as they deal with their incredible loss.

Read a portion of the statement provided by attorneys Margie Pizarro and Myesha Brown:

Raniya was a wonderful student who was loved by her family, friends, and community. She loved to play basketball, spend time with her friends, and serve as a junior usher at her church. The thing Raniya loved most of all, though, was being a big sister. Raniya’s untimely passing leaves a void in this family that will never be filled, and her family is struggling to make sense of the incident that took her life. They are awaiting answers to questions regarding the circumstances surrounding Raniya’s tragic death including was there appropriate supervision in the classroom, and what, if any, steps did school administrators take to intervene in the fight. The family joins the community in its calls for transparency and accountability from the school district and all other individuals involved. On behalf of the family, Attorneys Pizarro and Brown will be formally requesting the complete investigative file and pertinent information from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department and the Colleton County School District. They will also be in contact with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to learn the results of its inquiry into this matter. In Raniya’s name, the family is demanding change. Change that addresses the reasons that a child would openly express anxiety about attending school. Change that addresses legitimate fears that a child has while in the school building. Change that addresses bullying and teasing and the collateral damage when those behaviors go unchecked. As Raniya’s family plans the celebration of her life, they ask that you continue to respect their privacy as they undertake a task that no family should ever have to face, burying a ten-year old child. The family wishes to thank everyone for the many thoughts, prayers, and expressions of kindness that have been extended to them during this difficult time. They ask for continued prayer in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, authorities say an autopsy has been performed but the results are being withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says they do not have a time table for the conclusion of the investigation.

"We expect some aspects to take at least several weeks," the sheriff's office stated. "We will do whatever is necessary, and take as much time as is necessary to ensure a thorough investigation."