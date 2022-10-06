HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — When a breast cancer patient goes through treatment it can a toll on them in many ways. And one Lowcountry event is hoped to restore that smile again with a makeup class.

The Breast Cancer Support Group hosted a Pamper and Perk-up event sponsored by Mary Kay. The class was made up of breast cancer survivors and as well as patients currently going through treatment. The ladies were gifted with some new makeup along with some tips and new tools.

Mandy Marino, a breast cancer patient said this event made her feel good again.

“Since I started the chemo, it really just takes a toll on your body, and your looks,” Marino said. “It was just nice to feel beautiful again, to feel pretty again, just to, just that little bit makes a big difference.”

If you are a breast cancer survivor, or someone going through treatment the breast cancer support group is always accepting new members. To learn more, click or tap here.