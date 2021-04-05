Lowcountry elementary school sets world record, makes a big donation at the same time

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A world record attempt and big charity donation all in one — that was the goal at one Lowcountry elementary school Monday.

“Oooh there’s tension in the air,” smiled Red Cedar Elementary School Principal Dr. Kathy Corley.

Six thousand cereal boxes, donated to Red Cedar Elementary by families and local businesses, were lined up in the cafeteria, all in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for a domino run.

“I’ll be on heart medicine by the end of this,” joked Christopher Ratzel, Red Cedar tutor and cereal engineer.

There were a lot of anxious moments from the staff as row after row fell.

The first time and second and third weren’t record breakers.

“Fingers crossed” smiled Ratzel.

Teachers who doubled as engineers were nervous during every run

Four times in, and although everyone was tired, their spirits were still high.

“Fourth time’s the charm right?” said Ratzel.

Actually, it was the fifth time when box after box dropped that the excitement grew.

Corley banged a full set of drums as the gathered crowd clapped in unison to try and will all of the boxes to fall.

Principal Kathy Corley drums up some support for another domino run

It must have worked. When the run was finished, 3,730 boxes dropped, which — once made official — will be a new world record.

More importantly, 6,153 total boxes were collected — a huge food prize, all donated to Bluffton Self Help.

“We estimate its about 32,000 to 40,000 meals right here that these kids are providing back to the community,” said Kim Hall, executive director of Bluffton Self Help. “It’s really incredible, meaningful and spectacular to be a part of this whole process.”

The energy was high from the gathered crowd of teachers and staff for every single pass

After all the boxes had been counted, it was time to take a break.

“Afterwards, you are going to have a big box of cereal?” News 3 asked.

“Afterwards, I’m going to probably go kick a box of cereal into the woods,” laughed Ratzel.

For others, it’s time to start thinking about the next challenge.

“I am pretty sure, knowing the people I know, they will tag me in some sort of Facebook post, and say ‘why don’t you try this?’ And we just might,” smiled Corley. “But not anytime soon.”