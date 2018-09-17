Lowcountry crews head to Horry County to aid in Florence relief Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews from Ridgeland, Jasper County, Levy and Hardeeville head to Horry County (photo: Ridgeland Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews from Ridgeland, Jasper County, Levy and Hardeeville head to Horry County (photo: Ridgeland Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews from Ridgeland, Jasper County, Levy and Hardeeville head to Horry County (photo: Ridgeland Fire Department) [ + - ]

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Crews from the Lowcountry left early Monday morning to Horry County to assist with hurricane recovery efforts.

The personnel and equipment involved of the effort include one firefighter and tanker from the Ridgeland Fire Department, three firefighters and tanks from Jasper County Fire-Rescue, one firefighter and tanker from Levy Fire Department, and four firefighters and a command vehicle from the Hardeeville Fire Department.

According to the Ridgeland Fire Department, the crews are expected to remain deployed for 7 to 10 days and will be stationed throughout Horry County at various fire departments.

The deployment was requested by the South Carolina State Firefighter Mobilization, which coordinates mutual-aid responses in severe incidents.

“Our state has a grand tradition of helping each other in times of need, and we are glad to serve our neighbors in Horry County,” said Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus in a press release.

Horry County borders the North Carolina state line and includes the cities Myrtle Beach and Conway