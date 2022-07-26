BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Taking out loans for school and paying them off can make higher education unattainable.

The thought of paying back student debt may concern students but what if you had the chance to enroll in college for free well that’s what one Lowcountry college is doing right now.

The Technical College of the Lowcountry is extending its free tuition program. Tuition in all areas of the college’s sixty different programs will be covered.

Students must be South Carolina residents and taking at least six class hours to be eligible. The school also recommends students fill out their free application for federal student aid or FAFSA forms. You can take classes either in person or online.

Leigh Copeland, VP of Marketing, encourages residents looking to further their education to apply.

“Free tuition is just a great opportunity for you to give higher education a try,” Copeland said. “We know a lot people have doubts we know it’s hard to come back to school, especially if you’ve been out of it for a while but free tuition means you have nothing to lose”.

The deadline to register for fall classes is august 18th. the fall semester will begin Aug. 22.