BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — While many people are having a happy Fourth of July, some aren’t as concerned about the holiday as they are about where their next meal may be coming from.

That’s where one local Bluffton church and its volunteers came in on this day.

Two dozen members of Church of the Cross didn’t let the holiday nor the heat stop them from getting food into cars and into homes or folks in Bluffton who need it most.

“How many in your family?”

“5,” said Carrie Bryant.”

“How tough is it to put food on the table?”

“Tough. I’m not really working so its tough,” said Bryant.

Just one of the stories of the dozens of people in line looking for a helping hand during tough times.

“We have people who show up here at 8 o’ clock in the morning and sit in their cars until 12:30. It means a lot,” said Milton Drewer, Volunteer.

That’s why the volunteers come here.

To make sure people who need a bag of food or helping hand get it.

“We don’t know who they are, where they come from, we don’t ask,” said Drewer. “If they want three families of five, we give them three or five.”

This food giveaway happens every week.

Organizers say since it started before the pandemic they’ve seen the same 30 families every week.

But more often these days they are seeing people for the first time, a few weeks at a time. Because the economy and high inflation has left them no place to turn.

“Most of them, they are not able to work or they can’t find a job,” said Craig Pelley, Lead Volunteer.

“What does this mean to you?

“A lot,” said Mark, one of the recipients. “I’ve been out of work 3 and a half years with back and neck injuries. It comes in handy.”

“The price of everything you know gas, food, the more prices go up the more people are going to show up here right?” said Drewer.

And the pantry will be ready. It stocks up with all the staples, including fresh meat and vegetables to make sure its a healthy meal for everyone.

All the hard work, worth it if it means if even one family doesn’t go hungry.

“You say a prayer and you hope it’s doing what its doing what it’s supposed to do which is nourish them and get them back on their feet,” said Pelley.

The numbers keep going up.

The pantry was serving 150 families a few months ago. Now those numbers are over 200 on a weekly basis.

1/3 of those Spanish speaking, the others they say are looking for a job, unable to get one, or just looking for the best way to put food on the table for their families.