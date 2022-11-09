HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Despite the potential impact from Nicole, some residents say they’re not worried at all.

As Nicole prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State, storm preps are already getting underway. Officials have canceled events and even closed schools. But, folks on Hilton Head Island said it will be business as usual. management at Coligny Plaza has no plans to close their shops or restaurants.

Residents tell me that they have no storm plan in place and will stay on the island and ride it out. Beachgoers were taking advantage of the clear skies and pleasant breeze before the rain begins.

Glenn Giles, a local resident who lives not too far from the island says he hopes the storm won’t be bad as predicted.

“So, we’re a little bit inland and the only thing we’ve really done is take the two dogs to the beach earlier just because of the weather,” Giles said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that bad, all indications I’ve seen that it was going to hit inside Florida and make land. So I’m not really worried about it.”

Officials are encouraging residents to have a plan in place and continue to monitor the storm.