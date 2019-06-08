Lowcountry athletes show off their skills on the court Video

The Hilton Head Special Olympics tennis team meets every week at Chaplin park to improve their skills and have some fun at the same time.

They are al most all over 21 and no place to go after school teams ended. That is until this program started.

Some of the players didn't even know how to hit a ball when they started, now coaches say most can hit from the baseline, net, and even keep score.

But its about more than just a game, parents say its improved the social aspect of these special Olympians even more. Now many who wouldn't talk to anyone will chat it up with their teammates, and high five them after every shot.