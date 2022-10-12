RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Some four-legged residents in the Lowcountry are also in need of a good home.

A Ridgeland animal shelter is asking for your help finding families for dogs and cats. They say the facility is bursting at the seams.

The Palmetto Animal League (PAL) has about 300 animals ready and waiting for adoption right now.

That means their cages and rooms are full of precious puppies and cute cats looking for a family to take them home.

That’s why PAL is holding a mutt mixer Thursday night.

“Not only does it get them out but it gets them around people they do not normally meet,” said Lindsey Perry with PAL. “Sometimes the animals blossom when they are out on a field trip or an event like this.”

The mutt mixer event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Auto Nation Subaru Hilton Head off Highway 278. There will be music, food and adoption fees will be waived.