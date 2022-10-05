RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help after volunteers say the increase in animals is overwhelming.

Over the last five months, the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission has seen an increase in animals.

Every summer the shelter sees an increase in both dogs and cats but Executive Director, Caitlyn Schake said this is something she’s never seen before. She encourages anyone who is willing to help to take that step because it can make a big difference.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we’re going through this, and it’s not just us it’s all shelters in this area are experiencing this and nationwide it seems as well,” Schake said. “So, we need people to understand that we need help so if you’re thinking about adopting, fostering, or even donating, volunteering, now is the time.”