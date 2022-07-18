BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The rising costs across the nation has impacted the way local non-profit groups serve the community, but one local organization is making sure the needs of the people are met despite the challenges.

Bluffton Self Help has been a fixture in the community for more than 30 years, aiding families across the Lowcountry, but after a rough two years, staying afloat has been quite the journey.

The rising costs have made it difficult for the community to afford basic necessities like food and rent which is forcing them out of their homes or to live with different family members. The rise of rent assistance has been growing exponentially and in times like these, it will continue to grow.

“We’re getting more requests for financial assistance for rent, which then you know somebody’s rent continues to rise and rise they’re going to have to make a decision so we are also seeing that people are moving out of the area and moving from Bluffton west into Jasper County and then it’s gets to a point where our reach can only go so far,” said Courtney Hampton, CEO of Bluffton Self Help.

As far as where the donors stand, they have remained consistent even through a rough time period.

“Our donors who support us year after year are still supporting us year after year we have folks who make a financial contribution regularly folk who are dropping off food when they do their weekly grocery run,” Hampton said.

