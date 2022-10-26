SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments from those 65 years of age and older who live in Chatham County.

To get an appointment, potential applicants must call (912)721-7910 on Tuesday, Nov. 1, starting at 7:00 p.m. Appointments are limited.

Potential clients must meet income guidelines in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed by applicants who qualify are as follows:

1. Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is only electric)

2. Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)

3. Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the ID is expired etc.)

4. Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household(such as 2022 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household).

These documents should be put in a sealed envelope and placed in the drop box on the Front Entrance of the EOA Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street prior to your appointment date. Include your name, appointment time, and a working telephone number on the front of the envelope.

All signatures for Seniors will be waived.

LIHEAP is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc.

It helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs and provides federally funded assistance to reduce the costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP can help you stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer through programs that reduce the risk of health and safety problems that arise from unsafe heating and cooling situations and practices.