SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments from low-income residents who live in Chatham County.

The program is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc.

To make an appointment, call 912-721-7910 on Sunday, Jan 7, starting at 7 p.m. No appointments will be made by calling the EOA office or through the EOA website.

Be advised that only a limited number of appointments are available.

Applicants must meet income guidelines and supply verifiable information.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2024 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

Listed below are the documents needed by applicants who qualify:

Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is electric). Social Security Card for each member of the household. Picture ID (i.e., Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the ID is expired etc.) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household.

Forms of proof of income can be but are not limited to a 2024 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance and unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Applicants must come to the EOA Cuyler Building at 618 West Anderson Street for their appointments with the appropriate documents.