WALTHOURVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A little over 100 people cast their votes for the Walthourville mayoral runoff, possibly putting the race in the hands of a small number of people.

Early voting concluded on Friday and the turnout numbers are quite low. There is a little over 2,600 registered voters and for the mayoral runoff between incumbent mayor Larry Baker and Mayor Pro Tem Sarah B Hayes, only 160 people cast their early votes.

Board of Elections supervisor, Ronda Walthour said the turnout numbers didn’t surprise her.

“People get complacent with runoffs, and they think, ‘It’s ok, I don’t need to go and do that,’” Walthour said.

Walthour said this may be a race decided by a small portion of people based on last week’s turnout.

“Completely low turnout. It is one of those things that I would hate for us to have a mayoral race turn out to be decided on less than 200 voters,” she said.

Walthour also told News 3 that although there was a low early voting turnout, there’s still a chance to have your voice heard.

Election day is Dec. 5, and you can cast your votes here at Victory Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.