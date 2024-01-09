POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Many businesses and schools in the area closed doors ahead of Tuesday’s storm, but one Pooler restaurant chose to ride it out.

For Lovezzola’s Pizza & Sub, located on U.S. Highway 80, weathering the storm is a tradition.

During holidays and severe weather, they keep doors open in case first responders or other working individuals need a hot meal.

Pooler did see high winds and some rain Tuesday afternoon, which was cause for concern in the Lovezzola’s parking lot.

Owners taped off an area below an old tree to prevent any damage to vehicles.