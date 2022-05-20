BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old shot to death in Brunswick continue to search for answers months later.

According to police, Amondrick Roberts was shot and killed in Selden Park on the day after Christmas in 2021. A place meant for fun, turned into tragedy.

People close to Amondrick describe him as a go-getter who loved his family. His death left them in disbelief.

Ross Torrence describes his friendship with Amondrick as a mentorship.

“If he was shifting in the wrong direction or anything was going on, I was that person who let him know right from wrong, the do’s and the don’t’s,” Torrence said. “Just trying to keep him steering in the right direction at all times.”

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, police said they found Roberts in the park with gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight that multiple people captured on their cell phones.

For family and friends of Roberts, it’s been five months of waiting for answers every day and not getting any yet.

“Let’s just hold people accountable for their actions and don’t allow this person to think it’s OK to still be roaming the city to this day,” Torrence said. “This person’s still local, roaming the city like nothing ever happened. Amondrick has a family out here and guess what. This very well incident can be any one of you all’s family. This can be anybody’s family. It can be my family, it can be your family.”

Despite a $5,000 reward, police have not made any arrests. Until then, loved ones say they’re going to keep saying Amondrick’s name in hopes of keeping his death from going unsolved.

I was so driven to just gain some awareness on this matter and get their attention and let them know we can’t just let this go down, we can’t just let this fade away,” Torrence said.

The Glynn County Police Department said they are continuing to investigate Roberts’ death. They are asking any witnesses to come forward with photo or video evidence from the scene.

Police say you can anonymously report any information to their investigations line at 912-554-7817 or to Silent Witnesses at 912-264-1333.