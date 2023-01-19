SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – You can attend a celebration next week for a local artist gone too soon.

Loved ones of Arthur Lee Milton, better known around Savannah as “Artie the Artist,” will host a reception in his honor. Milton would have turned 70 years old this month.

He died in 2017 after a battle with colon cancer. His sister, Chatham County Commissioner Tanya Milton, says the celebration next Tuesday will include his iconic artwork. Some of the pieces haven’t been shown in public.

“Some of them that he did of celebrities, they were here in Savannah, and they actually autographed them. I’ve got Dolly Parton. I’ve got Bill Cosby and Sandra Bullock and several others,” said Commissioner Milton.

The birthday reception is Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Beach Institute.

For more information, you can call Tanya Milton at 912-658-2813.