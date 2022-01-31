Loop It Up Savannah receives $30,000 grant from Savannah Philanthropic Partners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Loop It Up Savannah has its eyes set for the future!

The local non-profit organization cashed in on a $30,000 grant from the Savannah Philanthropic Partners to help expand their programs for local children in Chatham County.

“This grant is really going to help us with expanding our programs post-COVID…Right before the pandemic, we had a couple of pilot programs for the mindfulness zone and our looping literacy programs, so we had those pilot programs running at one or maybe two schools and then throughout COVID we expanded, but we did that virtually,” said Molly Lieberman, Founder of Loop It Up Savannah.

Loop It Up Savannah’s Mindfulness Zone program aims to help students with problems associated with mental health, while their new Looping Literacy program addresses potential learning losses acquired during the pandemic.

Programs that have already worked their way into the curriculums of some local schools.

“We’re excited to see this program grow from just a mindfulness zone to a full mindfulness curriculum where we have a 30-minute instructional block for students 30-minutes in the morning that provides S-E-L, which is Social Emotional Learning and we actually use the mindfulness curriculum from Loop It Up Savannah,” explained Tahisha Gresham-Wright, Principal at the School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low Elementary.

While many students, particularly those grades 5 and younger have struggled both mentally and emotionally during the pandemic, Loop It Up wants to meet those problems head on.

Already reaching 10,000 students a year, they say this is only the beginning.

“Everyone’s been trying so hard with virtual learning. Teachers have been working so hard, students have been working so hard, parents have been doing everything they can to make it work for their kids but of course its been difficult over the last few years so, our programs aim to support those academic skills through project based learning, arts integration and hands on creativity,” said Lieberman.