Loop It Up Savannah invites community to participate in fundraising week

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Loop It Up Savannah is inviting the community to “show some love” during their annual fundraising campaign.

The organization is hosting its Love On Loop It Up Week from Feb. 12-20 and encourages businesses and individuals to consider holding small fundraisers to support the youth arts and enrichment organization throughout the year.

“Participating in Love on Loop It Up Week is a great way to support our annual campaign, which will support our programs throughout 2022,” exclaimed Molly Lieberman, Loop It Up Savannah executive director. “Friends and supporters of Loop It Up Savannah can host and participate in community-based mini fundraisers, which are fun, diverse and in tune with the COVID safety of this moment. We invite everyone to join us in loving on Loop It Up this month.”

The Gaslight Group, which owns a number of restaurants in Savannah, is currently holding fundraisers for Loop It Up at three restaurants around town.

The 5 Spot Midtown, The 5 Spot Sandfly, and B Matthew’s Eatery downtown are all offering ways to donate to the organization this month.

“Through the end of February, when you order to go through our websites, you can choose to round-up your total to the nearest dollar. In our restaurants, you can donate directly to Loop It Up using QR codes at the table. Every penny of that money goes to help Loop It Up accomplish their amazing mission of bringing arts, literacy, mindfulness and STEAM enrichment programs to Chatham County schools,” said Jennifer Huskey, co-owner of the Gaslight Group and member of the Loop It Up Savannah Board of Directors.

For more information on participating in Love On Loop It Up Week, visit the Loop It Up Savannah website here.