SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Job seekers, get your resumes ready.
Three area job fairs are coming up between March 23 and April 1.
Keep reading for the details.
Fort Stewart
- Thursday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Club Stewart/Palmetto Room (1020 Hero Road)
- Target audience of job seekers: Transitioning Service Members, Military Spouses/Family Members, Veterans/Retirees, Spouses of Veterans, Reserve and National Guard.
- Those without military ID must go to the Visitor Control Center at the main Wooldridge Gate
Savannah Parks Department
- Tuesday, March 28 from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Adams Municipal Complex (20 Interchange Drive)
Port Wentworth Public Safety
- Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Port Wentworth City Hall (7224 GA-21)
- Positions with the police and fire departments are available