SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Job seekers, get your resumes ready.

Three area job fairs are coming up between March 23 and April 1.

Keep reading for the details.

Fort Stewart

  • Thursday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Club Stewart/Palmetto Room (1020 Hero Road)
  • Target audience of job seekers: Transitioning Service Members, Military Spouses/Family Members, Veterans/Retirees, Spouses of Veterans, Reserve and National Guard.
  • Those without military ID must go to the Visitor Control Center at the main Wooldridge Gate

Savannah Parks Department

  • Tuesday, March 28 from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Adams Municipal Complex (20 Interchange Drive)

Port Wentworth Public Safety

  • Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Port Wentworth City Hall (7224 GA-21)
  • Positions with the police and fire departments are available