Longtime Savannah florist John Davis dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – John Davis, a prominent Savannah florist, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon.

Davis celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday.

His business, John Davis Florist, has served the Hostess City for more than 30 years.

John Davis celebrating his 55th birthday (provided by Bunny Ware)

Davis often brought his talents to WSAV’s “The Bridge,” showing host Patty Turner how to craft beautiful bouquets for various occasions.

Host Patty Turner and florist John Davis on WSAV’s “The Bridge”

Davis was known to sport a stylish pair of glasses and always a warm smile. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Abshire, of Abshire Public Relations.

Fox & Weeks will be handling funeral arrangements.