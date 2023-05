JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – A long time member of the Jesup Board of Commissioners has died, per social media post from the city.

The city says Commissioner Raymond House II was found dead in his home Saturday morning by a close friend.

House was first elected to represent District 5 in Jesup in 1995.

Flags in the city are at half staff in House’s memory.

No other details have been released at this time.