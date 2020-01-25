Longtime director of parks and recreation in Chatham Co. dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A longtime public servant in Chatham County has died.

Jim Golden Sr. passed away Thursday at the age of 84.

Golden served as the Chatham County Director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs for more than 40 years. He had a hand in developing Lake Mayer Park, the Tybee Island Pier and the Jim Golden Complex — a 25-acre sports facility that has four lighted fields for baseball or softball.

Known affectionately as “Big Jim,” Golden was born in Bloomingdale and grew up in the Savannah Chatham-County Public School System, according to his obituary.

He graduated in 1954 from Alfred E. Beach High School and went on to study at Kentucky State College. There, he played on the school’s football, track and field teams.

Golden was an active member of the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame, where he served as president and treasurer.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Williams Golden, his four children and grandson.

A Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. The Christian Burial Mass is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist where Golden served as an usher for more than 30 years.