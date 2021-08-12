Longtime Allenhurst mayor dies at 59

Deborah and Mayor Thomas Hines (provided by Kimberly Berg)

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – Thomas Hines, the longtime mayor of Allenhurst, passed Thursday afternoon in Savannah. He was 59.

Hines’ daughter Kimberly Berg said her father died of heart failure, or acute intestinal complications, after being hospitalized for the past month.

Prior to becoming mayor in 2004, Hines was the fire chief in Walthourville.

Following the attack on the World Trade Center, Hines and a band of firefighters made the trip to New York City to drop supplies and assist fellow firefighters.

He lost his wife Deborah Hines to cancer last year.

Allenhurst is located in Liberty County just south of Hinesville.