Long line forms for COVID-19 testing at Hilton Head High School

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – A long line of cars formed at Hilton Head High School with people waiting for free COVID-19 testing.

The line of over 400 cars developed through the parking lot around 9:40 Wednesday morning, extending out on to Highway 278 and through the back of the school. Tests are running about once every thirty seconds.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue is on scene helping out with the testing process. Expect to wait in line for a while if you plan on visiting this testing location.

The fire station on Dylan Road in Hilton Head will be giving out free tests from 12-3 P.M. on Monday.

Bluffton and Sun City are working on another testing location for sometime in July.

