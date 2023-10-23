LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Long County school officials said in a Facebook post earlier today that they have decided to close schools tomorrow, October 24, 2023, due to a health inspector advising school administrators that water in three of the schools cannot be used for cooking or consumed.

This comes after the schools released earlier today at 1:15 p.m. due to a water outage in Ludowici.

Tomorrow, officials say that more water tests will be performed in order to determine if the schools can re-open on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Administrators also said that parents and guardians are advised to monitor district and school social media pages for updates and said that automated calls would be sent with more information about the closure.