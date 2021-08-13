Long County School System to go virtual due to COVID-19

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County School System will be shifting to virtual learning next week due to COVID-19.

According to Superintendent David Edwards, a large number of students are either positive or in quarantine across the district.

A report released Wednesday showed 40 students positive for COVID and 419 in quarantine for possible exposure. Thirteen employees were COVID positive, with 17 in quarantine.

The district has over 4,200 students and 485 staff members. Both students and staff were required to wear masks on school buses and during transitions.

In-person classes will stop next week. Students will be off from school on Wednesday so teachers and staff members can prepare for virtual classes.

Online learning will take effect Thursday.

Edwards says the district will reevaluate on Sept. 1, and added the district is exploring options for extending virtual learning for parents who prefer to have students learning from home for the rest of the semester.

A private school in Savannah has halted in-person classes due to the virus but this is the first public school district in the area to move to all-virtual learning.