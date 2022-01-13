Long County School System closed Friday due to COVID among staff

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County School System has canceled school on Friday due to “a critical staff shortage” caused by COVID-19.

The district plans to resume school operations on Tuesday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to having our students and staff back on Tuesday,” a statement from Superintendent David Edwards read.

Only one other district in the Coastal Empire has closed school due to COVID cases. However, two Lowcountry school systems have temporarily switched to virtual learning.