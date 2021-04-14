Long County residents troubled after road, other maintenance concerns ignored

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Long County homeowners are speaking up after countless efforts to fix road drainage and other maintenance issues have gone unanswered. They say the ongoing problems are troubling to the majority of residents, and it’s time for a change.

Ty Boughter, a homeowner in the Burnt Pines neighborhood, has been fighting the county for nearly four years, claiming they are responsible for the failure to fix the obvious issues.

“Residents are just tired and fed up. We want to know where our tax money is going, and we want to know if anyone really even cares. We’ve reached out to local and state government, and we’re getting no help at all,” Boughter explains.

Longtime residents say there have even been instances where they take matters into their own hands, paying out of pocket to band-aid infrastructure.

“We have hills out front of our subdivision, and I have been out there cutting them since 2009. There’s been a handful of times I’ve paid other companies to tend to our neighborhood, like scraping out some of the ditches,” explains Rena Middleton.

Middleton was one of the first homeowners to build in the neighborhood and says it’s now time she and her husband put their house on the market.

For other residents, everyday tasks like receiving packages and mail, has become a problem.

“I’m a little concerned about being blacklisted from certain companies because they’ve driven through a puddle and hit the pothole and complained to us about it affecting their vehicles, its been a reoccurring issue and probably one of the biggest,” says Phillip Carr, another longtime homeowner in the subdivision.

County officials say though they are responsible for overseeing road maintenance after the last lot is sold in a subdivision, what they don’t want is to be responsible for maintaining roads that weren’t built properly to begin with.

“What we’ve done is ask the developer if they want us to become responsible for the roads, go back and repair ‘X’ issues. We’ll have them inspected, you make these repairs, and then we’ll take them. That’s what we did with this subdivision in particular,” explains Long County Chairman, Robert Parker.

At this point, neither the subdivision developer nor the county can come to terms with who’s responsible for making repairs. It’s a decision residents hope will soon be solved.

“It would be nice to have all of this taken care of, it really would,” says Middleton.

Several residents in the Vickers Hill subdivision filed a lawsuit against the county back in 2018. The mediation ended in favor of residents. Although only a few driveways were temporarily patched up, residents say road maintenance and drainage issues continue to plague the area.