SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County man died in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 57 early Friday morning, officials said.

The man was traveling eastbound near the Long-McIntosh County line toward Townsend in a Honda SUV when he left the roadway, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Edwards.

Edwards said the driver crashed into the woodline off of SR 57 shortly after 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name is not being released until close family members are notified. Edwards did say the man was in his 40s.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.