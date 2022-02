LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced after a fire in Ludowici on Saturday evening.

According to the Ludowici Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of Cypress Street around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the fire seems to have started from a grease fire. There was one person home at the time, but they were able to make it out uninjured.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.