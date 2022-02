LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County overnight fire destroys a family’s home and displaces a mother and her three children.

Fire officials said the family were not at the home during the fire and were staying in Riceboro.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at Hummingbird Lane before 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the fire destroyed the home and a shed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.