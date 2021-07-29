Long County fire displaces 4 adults

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Four adults have been displaced following a fire Thursday in Long County just outside of Ludowici.

The Long County Fire Department was called to the scene on Sharp Road around 10 a.m. for a fully involved fire at a single-wide trailer.

According to Nicolas Maxwell, operations captain for the department, the family was not at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters had to call in help for water supply, which is typical for the outer city limit area, Maxwell said. The Gum Branch department assisted by bringing in a few thousand gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

No firefighters were injured during the response.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Maxwell says it remains under investigation.