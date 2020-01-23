Long County deputy killed in crash during pursuit

LONG COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, a deputy who was assisting in a pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 57 about a mile from Tibet road was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle left the road.

The Deputy was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he was pronounced deceased.

Georgia State Patrol Captain Thornell King said the pursuit began in Ludowici around 3:00 in the morning when a Ludowici police officer spotted a motorist running stop signs in the city.

The police officer began to pursue the motorist on Highway 57 in the direction of McIntosh County.

A Long County deputy joined the chase. The deputy apparently lost control of his vehicle plowing about a 100 feet into the wood line.

The name of the deputy has not been released at this time.