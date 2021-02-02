Long County crash kills one

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigates a two vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life.

GSP says the crash happened Monday afternoon on Lee Place Road.

Officials say a white Dodge pick-up drove out its lane into oncoming traffic sideswiping a black Suburban.

The pick-up flipped over onto its top on the side of the road.

GSP says the collision killed one woman and injured two others.

Crews transported the two injured to the hospital. The severity of the injuries was unknown.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

GSP continues to investigate.