LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A group gathered in Long County to remember a police chief killed in the line of duty two years ago.

Organizers held a second annual candlelight vigil Tuesday night for Frank McClelland Junior in Ludowici.

McClelland died in 2018 while directing traffic during a high speed chase.

Officials say Daniel Hill struck McClelland and another driver, Marvin Pope, 61.

Pope was also killed.