Logistics Education and Pathways puts Savannah students on path to success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local students who were once on the wrong path are getting a second chance at success.

On Wednesday, seven students who were suspended from traditional public schools became the first graduates of the Logistics Education and Pathways (LEAP) program. Four of the students even received job offers.

LEAP is made possible by a partnership between the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, the Chatham County Education Transition Center and Georgia Tech-Savannah.

“I get a little emotional because oftentimes I have to deal with young people when bad things have happened,” said Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge Lisa Colbert, who attended Wednesday’s graduation ceremony.

“It always brings me great joy to be a part of a celebration when they accomplish things that I know they can accomplish when given the opportunity and the support,” she added. “So I’m extremely happy to be here.”

The students are now certified in areas including supply chain management, customer service and warehouse operations.