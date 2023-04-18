SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jewish community is honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day also known as Yom HaShoah.

The ceremony recognizes local survivors, families, and the 19 families who came to live here shortly after the Holocaust.

Song is just one of the ways Yom HaShoah was commemorated at the Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah on Tuesday.

People of all races, religions, and backgrounds came together to honor the six million Jewish lives that were cut short during the holocaust.

The ceremony also featured the lighting of candles, storytelling and poems. Rachel Kastner who is a holocaust awareness activist talks about why this day is so important to remember.

Kastner said, “All of my grandparents were just children during the Holocaust and they are already in their late eighties, early nineties, so they’re estimating by 2035 there won’t be any survivors left to tell their own stories and that’s why it’s so important and crucial that not only people of the Jewish community but people of all faiths come and listen”.

Musician Edam Tameler says incorporating music to tell these stories is a way to paint a picture in our minds to feel what they all went through.

“So, music is an international language that everyone can understand and remembrance ceremonies are generally accompanied with music because they allow us to feel and experience emotions and stories that we can’t regularly do with words,” Tameler said.

Kastner says although it is important to never forget she says looking back at how far the Jewish community has come is also a step in the right direction.

Kastner said, “These stories can really inspire us and not only to allow us to reflect on the tragedy and lives lost which is absolutely part of the ceremony, but also to inspire us that there is life after death, there is life after the Holocaust.”

The City of Savannah has a very active and diverse Jewish population that has roots tying all the way back to 1733.