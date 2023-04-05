PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — We are here in this Pembroke neighborhood where, a year ago, we met a family who almost lost everything to this tornado. When it destroyed two of their homes, which used to stand right here on this grass expanse, leaving several family members trapped beneath the rubble. Today, we caught up with one of the family members who was saved from her dilapidated home.

“It felt like somebody had beat me up,” Gillard said.

Rosalind Gillard remembers it all like it was yesterday.

“It was a day something like today, it was real quiet, no animals running, no birds flying and me and my cousin were sitting up on the porch and she said ‘Isn’t it strange’, I said ‘Yeah,’” Gillard told News 3.

Now, a year later, on the anniversary of the storm, she recalls the moment she realized the tornado was about to hit her home.

“It was about a quarter till 5 and I said my angel told me and said get up and go in the house,” Gillard recalled. “About that time we see the little red light on the TV, it says tornado Pembroke and the angel told me it said, I want you to drop and cover and that’s what I did at the foot of my bed, I dropped and covered.”

Rosalind and her cousin were both left trapped in their houses which sat right next to one another. The video above, taken a year ago, shows the rubble left behind. now, nothing remains.

Gillard explained, “I could hear stuff popping and breaking, when I looked back the second time, my bathroom was gone, my back room was gone and I looked again and said oh lord, am I looking outside on the ground, there was nothing from my bedroom, it was the walls were just opened up like a dollhouse.”

Luckily, loved ones and neighbors rushed to pull everyone who was trapped out from underneath the destruction. Rosalind told us, they’re all grateful to have all healed from their injuries now and grateful to be alive today.

“When they got me out of there I couldn’t quit thanking the lord, I said lord I thank you so much for sparing my life,” Gillard said.

After the storm, scenes like this one weren’t uncommon in this Pembroke neighborhood. But now a year later, in the very same spot that video was taken, you can see the progress the community has made.”

It’s a bittersweet milestone as the city remembers what was lost. As they continue to build back stronger than ever.