SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Dozens of people lined the streets in downtown Savannah for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, recognizing the men and women who served in the military.

News 3 attended the parade asking locals why the annual event is important.

“I’m here in support of my children but I’m also here in support of my wonderful husband who is a veteran, Capt. Jerome Aikens,” Gwen Aikens said.

The recognition also means a lot for army veteran, Warren Hickman. He said Savannah is doing a great job at making sure the veterans are appreciated in the community.

“This is probably one of the best parades around the country because they keep extending it and they bring in more people,” Hickman said. “The recognition is always there. We’re really happy to have that here.”

“Anything in support of the veterans to let them know that the community, Savannah, Georgia, which we have a military base here, support them in whatever way we can,” Aikens said.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you have people that really think about the veterans,” Warren said.