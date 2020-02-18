Locals compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ donate some winnings to homeless pets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local “Wheel of Fortune” winners are putting their big (and Mini) prizes to a good cause.

Lisa Scarbrough and Cat Battos of Guyton competed on the show’s first day of Girlfriend Getaways week, which aired Monday night on WSAV. Battos works at Infinity, Inc. and Scarbrough is the founder and director of Coastal Pet Rescue (CPR).

They took home prizes totaling more than $77,000, including a trip to the Caribbean island of St. Lucia and two Mini Coopers.

Monday night, they threw a party not only to watch the “Wheel of Fortune” episode but to celebrate CPR’s 17th year of serving homeless pets.

”With the appearance on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ the hope was that we would win the big money in order to do some great things for the rescue,” Scarborough said.

“I did win a car; it is obviously too small to fit dog crates,” she continued. “I will be planning to sell the car to have it donated to the rescue in order to buy an SUV that can be used for our daily operations.”

To learn more about the pet adoption agency, visit coastalpetrescue.org.

Contributions to this story made by Tre Windom