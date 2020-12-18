Local youth football coaches receive backlash after viral video shows Savannah coach striking child player

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A viral video showing a Savannah football coach hitting a player is raising some concerns among local coaches.

The incident involved Gerrell Williams during a game in Kissimmee, Florida. More than a dozen coaches say this is creating backlash for local coaches in the youth sports community. They say they don’t condone this type of behavior and are taking the time to learn from this video.

“I’ve been getting calls from all over. What are you guys doing in Savannah, Georgia? No, we’re not doing that in Savannah, Georgia,” Michael Hamilton with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club said. “What we’re doing in Savannah, Georgia is teaching kids, loving kids, and having a good time.”

The Savannah area coaches gathered to discuss this hard-to-watch video. They say in no way are they bashing the coach, but reassuring the public that this will be not be tolerated.

“We don’t believe in putting our hands-on kids. We believe in making sure our kids are safe,” Hamilton said.

Since the video went viral, Williams has been fired and banned from the organization. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says he’s facing child abuse charges.

“This does not represent Savannah at all. Savannah has excellence behind it,” Youth football coach, Todd Rhodes said.

Each coach says they are mentors, some of the best people you can have your children around. They’re hoping to be a part of the solution and not the problem.

“You don’t want to make them hate the sport,” Rhodes said.

“I had a child that came to me two years ago and wouldn’t play football because he was with the organization that did that. I told him just come out there and have fun. If you like it, you like it. If you don’t, you don’t.” Youth football coach, Amon Crawford said.

To be a coach for a Chatham County sports organization, the coaches say they were all interviewed, required to pass a background check, and had to get certified through the National Alliance of Youth Sports.